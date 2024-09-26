Software Engineer - Digital
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
We are looking for a Software Engineer to the Product Compliance Digital team. You will provide capabilities for our stakeholders in the Quality organization with digital innovative solutions and be working in a cross-functional agile team with a majority full stack-developers.
The vision for Product Compliance digital is to ensure full compliance in quality reporting and to support in providing the safest cars on the market. To do this, the tools we provide aim to simplify compliance reporting by consolidating data and automating analysis to achieve compliance.
The position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
You will work in a cross-functional T-shaped team and together with the team be responsible for the technical solutions in various applications. You will participate and contribute to the DevOps practices. You will work in the complete development process, from creating requirements to deploying code to production. You will build cutting-edge products and services that will deliver value to our customers.
Do you fit the profile?
The environment/Competences wanted:
* Azure Devops & Github
* Java (Spring Boot)
* .NET Core
* React JS, Typescript
* Azure SQL database
* Docker, Kubernetes
* Azure Cloud Services: Data Factory, Azure Data Bricks, Azure Functions, IaaS/IaC
* Experience in Snowflake
It would be a plus if you have experience working with text mining and machine learning.
You are fluent in English; both written and spoken.
About you
For this position, you need to have great communication skills and always strive for transparency and collaboration. You are curious and eager to investigate, learn and drive for change to be able to accomplish results. You take pride in your work and are accountable for your contributions. In collaboration with the Product Owner and the Solution Architect you lead the team in the agreed technical direction.
You have an agile mindset and a genuine interest in helping Volvo Cars reach its goals in the cloud- and data processing journey.
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com

You are welcome to register your profile and attach your application documents via the link below, please note that due to GDPR we can't handle applications via email. We welcome your application by the 13th of October at the latest.
