Software Engineer - Data Vault
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
"Think It, Build It, Ship It, Tweak It"... is what we try to use when we develop future processes for regulatory reporting and you will be involved in the development process in one of Swedbank's fast paced business area.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Be involved in different steps in the development phase such as analysis, design, coding, test, and documentation depending on the scope for our various development Features.
Create sustainable technical solutions for the regulatory reporting in tight collaboration with your team and the business users.
Contribute to making good estimations of the development work and to be able to specify the work in stories and tasks.
You will, together with your team colleagues, develop and manage the code in an efficient way, perform tests to protect quality and receive feedback from end users of the result.
Practice having good understanding of the usage and to see problems and solutions from different perspectives.
Be part of continuous integrations activities related to changes made in other areas affecting the Regulatory reporting system and this will require effective relationships and communication with other development teams in the organisation.
Be part of cross-training and code reviews in order to ensure knowledge of the code is spread throughout the team.
What is needed in this role:
A strong developer background
Knowledge and experience of Trading- and Capital Markets products.
Datavault
Microsoft SQL Server (MSSQL)
Visual Studio
SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
CI/CD
Basic understanding of these areas is beneficial: o Regulatory reporting
o Financial Products
o Agile
Since we are developing solutions within the Regulatory reporting framework it is most valuable if you have a genuine interest and experience from this area within financial services, or else you need to be willing to initially study and learn about these regulations.
The role also requires:
To be responsible and self‐motivated
Have experience of working with deadlines and multiple simultaneously ongoing initiatives
Be a strong team player and enjoy problem solving together with your colleagues
Contribute to and continuously improve agile ways of working.
Be passionate about driving change into the business and that the key to success is by collaborating with others.
You must also have a great interest and be willing to learn and develop within areas of code branching strategies, automated testing and learn how to apply Information Management structures of data used in the system.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
become part of an international team of professional colleagues, who work together to deliver challenging projects, maximize customer satisfaction and contribute to Swedbank's position in society. You will be part of delivering real change into C&I and supporting the business on reaching the C&I strategic wanted position. Regulations such as MIFIR, REFIT and MMSR are on the agenda as well as daily maintenance of the Regulatory Reporting solution, which is currently under change." Susanne Petersson, your future manager
The culture within our ART is delivery and customer focused and together with your team of equally passionate people you will constantly be challenged to think outside your comfort zone. We are looking for a Software Engineer to join our Regulatory Reporting Agile team. We work according to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), and our Lean-Agile mindset helps us to continuously reflect on and relentlessly improve our ways of working.
We look forward to receiving your application by 14.08.2026.
Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Susanne Petersson
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We would like to let you know that a background check and a drug test may be a part of the process for this role.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability – everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-27336-19199". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9993747