Software Engineer - Connectivity
2024-04-11
Tink was founded in 2012, and a decade later became part of Visa in 2022. Tink was created with the aim of changing the banking industry for the better. We have built Europe's most robust open banking platform - with the broadest, deepest connectivity and powerful services that create value out of the financial data. We offer the tools that allow anyone - from big banks and fintechs to startups - to build the future of financial services across Europe.
Tink is building an open banking platform that enables banks, fintechs and startups to develop data-driven financial services. Through one API, Tink allows customers to access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, enrich transactions and build personal finance management tools. Tink connects to more than 3,400 banks that reach over 250 million bank customers across Europe. Our solutions are ready-to-go products, each developed to solve specific problems and bring value to both businesses and their customers.
We are looking for a Software Engineer to join our Connectivity area. Connectivity teams create software agents integrating data from 3400+ financial institutions. They ultimately focus on continual service improvements and enable real-time transactions and payment processing all around Europe and provide seamless authentication flows.
You'll be responsible for developing integrations with financial institutes helping consumers to aggregate their financial data from all of their banks and credit cards. It means integrating with both documented and undocumented APIs, developing smart and effective tools to help us automate integrations, monitoring and alerting.
What you will do
Work with high load systems with high uptime requirements.
Work with Tink's technologies which is mainly Java, AWS, Kubernetes, Docker, Kafka, SQL, Cassandra, Datadog and much more.
Build components that integrate with banks' APIs and fetch consumers' data.
What we offer you
Tink offers you a dynamic work environment where you can grow and develop your skills, with opportunities for career advancement. You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. This together with a team of experienced professionals who are passionate about creating products that make a difference.
Through our yearly salary review we make sure to keep Tinkers' salaries adjusted to market trends and inflation. Our employees don't need to change jobs in order to get a fair salary increase!
We provide personal development reviews and plans twice a year so that everyone has a chance to discuss their opportunities, growth and potential.
What we're looking for
We are looking for a Software Engineer with experience of building innovative and scalable products. You understand the trade-offs of speed vs quality on technical decisions and look at problems from different angles. You also invest time in your own, and the team's development to build up your overall knowledge.
We would like you to have
Proven experience working with Java technologies
Experience with a fast-paced environment that is product centric
Experience from working with DevOps methodologies and tools
Experience working with agile methodologies and understand the value of tracking engineering key metrics
Who we are at Tink
We are a company of developers and engineers - it's in our DNA to imagine, build and iterate. We were founded with a vision of transforming an industry that lacked competition and momentum. And we have built a company of passionate over-achievers who all believe there is always a better way of doing things.People from all over Europe - and the world - have joined us on our mission to build the biggest and best open banking platform in Europe.We're looking forward to your application! Ersättning
