Software Engineer - Connected Battery - Northvolt AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Software Engineer at Northvolt. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories.You will design, write, test and deploy the software running on the gateway computers installed in our batteries, integrated with our battery management systems.Our software in mainly written in Go. However, previous experience with Go is not a requirement. You may have been working in C, C++, Java, Rust etc. What we do think you have, is an eye for detail and a passion for finding the simplest solution to complex problems.Apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile.Experience/knowledge of:- At least one statically typed programming language (like C, C++, Java, Go, Rust, etc.)- At least one dynamically typed language (like Python, Ruby, JavaScript, etc.)- Common algorithms and data structures- Linux- Networking- HTTP- Git- Docker- Submitting pull requests that are easy to review- English (written and oral proficiency)Interest or past experience with:- Go- Internet of Things- Embedded systems- Yocto- Databases (like PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, MongoDB, etc.)- SQL- Cryptography- API design (REST, GraphQL, Protocol Buffers, etc.)- A cloud platform (like AWS, Google Cloud, etc.)Specific skills/abilities:- Passionate about finding the simplest solution to complex problems- An eye for detail- Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently- Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment- Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor- Passionate & purpose drivenNorthvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-13Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön