Signality AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13About us...Signality is an intelligent sports platform that gives sports rights holders, such as the betting and broadcasting industry and the leagues themselves, superpowers by analyzing video in real-time and extracting unprecedented datasets and statistics. When we say live, we mean milliseconds.We use our patent-pending proprietary player tracking technology to give leagues, rights holders, and federations access to team and player performance analytics without costly installations. This enables new revenue streams for leagues, betting companies, and broadcasting/OTT.What's the job...The engineering team is looking for talented software developers that get excited about the idea of making a digital AI revolution in the sports business. You will be part of a diverse and multi-disciplined development team, gaining the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies in the sports industry. Within a highly collaborative team, you will help transform requirements and designs into cloud-based products, focusing on reliability and scalability.As a Software Engineer, you will help architect, build, test, and deploy the end-to-end cloud solution.Primarily backend development, your responsibility will be to develop and maintain the infrastructure code to support our various AI workloads. Your role can also include customer discussions, requirements analysis, and testing support. As part of a Swiss army knife team, you will also have the opportunity to create and prototype innovative web applications to demonstrate our system's capabilities.We are open to all levels of experience for this job, junior to senior.You should have...MS in Computer Science or equivalent engineering experienceAt least one year of working experience in software developmentExcellent verbal and written communication skillsExperience programming in Python or JavascriptAwesome if you also have ...Experience with AWS, GCP or AzureInterest in AI applicationInterest in Sports dataAnd has a personality that likes...Attention to detailOpenness to constructive feedbackGetting the job doneGetting your hands dirty!Eagerness to learn new skills and technologiesContinually improving the tools and platform that you use.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-13Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30Signality AB5689407