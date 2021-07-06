Software Engineer - C#/.NET - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-06Work tasksDriving the development of sales engine/orchestration layerDefining the suitable architecture, both high level and code baseDesigning/architecting, writing, testing and reviewing code, mainly C#Designing APIs using OpenAPI/Swagger, and implementing them on back-end and client-sideData modelling of API request/response as well as DB modelsTechnical CompetencesHighly skilled in C#/.NETDB-design (document & relational)REST API'sAPI's & API-securityArchitectural knowledgeQueues and eventsGeneral Azure knowledgeAzure dev-ops and release pipelinesContainerization, mainly docker & KubernetesMQTTGeneral IT knowledge and a deep interest in tech, curiousNice to have skills:experience working with POS systemsexperience working with physical checkoutexperience with digital checkoutknowledge of Android / KotlinÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Netonyx ABStavsjövägen 6412541 Älvsjö5850532