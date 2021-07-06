Software Engineer - C#/.NET - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer - C#/.NET
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-06
Work tasks
Driving the development of sales engine/orchestration layer
Defining the suitable architecture, both high level and code base
Designing/architecting, writing, testing and reviewing code, mainly C#
Designing APIs using OpenAPI/Swagger, and implementing them on back-end and client-side
Data modelling of API request/response as well as DB models
Technical Competences
Highly skilled in C#/.NET
DB-design (document & relational)
REST API's
API's & API-security
Architectural knowledge
Queues and events
General Azure knowledge
Azure dev-ops and release pipelines
Containerization, mainly docker & Kubernetes
MQTT
General IT knowledge and a deep interest in tech, curious
Nice to have skills:
experience working with POS systems
experience working with physical checkout
experience with digital checkout
knowledge of Android / Kotlin
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05
Adress
Netonyx AB
Stavsjövägen 64
12541 Älvsjö
Jobbnummer
5850532
