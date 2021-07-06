Software Engineer - C#/.NET - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Software Engineer - C#/.NET
Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-07-06

Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg
Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm

Work tasks
* Driving the development of sales engine/orchestration layer
* Defining the suitable architecture, both high level and code base
* Designing/architecting, writing, testing and reviewing code, mainly C#
* Designing APIs using OpenAPI/Swagger, and implementing them on back-end and client-side
* Data modelling of API request/response as well as DB models
Technical Competences
* Highly skilled in C#/.NET
* DB-design (document & relational)
* REST API's
* API's & API-security
* Architectural knowledge
* Queues and events
* General Azure knowledge
* Azure dev-ops and release pipelines
* Containerization, mainly docker & Kubernetes
* MQTT
* General IT knowledge and a deep interest in tech, curious
Nice to have skills:
* experience working with POS systems
* experience working with physical checkout
* experience with digital checkout
* knowledge of Android / Kotlin
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-06

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05

Adress
Netonyx AB
Stavsjövägen 64
12541 Älvsjö

Jobbnummer
5850532

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Netonyx AB:

 
Populära jobb
Produktionsledare
Next Söker En Driven Eftermarknadsa ...
Gårdsfisk is looking for an aquacul ...
SO lärare, Tullängsgymnasiet
Teknisk support till mjukvarubolag
VA-ingenjör
Kundservicemedarbetare/deltid inom ...
Städare/Lokalvårdare
Parkarbetare/anläggare
Kundtjänstmedarbetare Chatt
Amanuens med inriktning mot EU-fors ...
HR-administratör till Recover
Ekonom (tidsbegränsad anställning)
Sjuksköterska till Vårdcentralen På ...
Lagerarbetare Reservdelar
Populära nyckelord
Junit
Kock
Marknadsföring
Korrekturläsare
Feriepraktik
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Stift Josefinaskolan
Mazars KB
HEM VVS & Måleri Svenska AB
Region Gotland, Projektering och ut ...
Logisnext Sweden AB
Vaccina AB
Eksjö kommun, Barn- och utbildnings ...
Pajala kommun, Sektor Barn och utbi ...
Hemassistans i Varberg AB
Verbal AB
Kontakta Vakanser.se