Software Engineer - Backend
2023-08-08
As a Software Engineer Backend in the User Growth team, you will be working with modern technologies while building new features for the User Growth team and microservices around it. You will also be involved in the design, review, and maintenance, and the full lifecycle of the product development.
What do we expect from you
3+ years experience in Software development with Java or Scala, Play Framework.
Experience of working with microservices, architecture, and patterns.
Experience of working with non-relational databases.
Great prototyping skills.
Good understanding of data structures and algorithms.
Good English skills, oral and written
Enthusiastic and passionate about working on the product and contributing to deliver the best technical solutions to user's problems.
What will you work on
Responsible for building the backend for the User Growth team while providing know-how in the full software development lifecycle.
Building a reliable system while having the ability to move fast.
Participating in problem solving sessions with the team & providing solutions.
Developing a framework to allow rapid prototyping.
It would be great if you also have experience with
gRPC
Cassandra
Kubernetes
Google Cloud Platform
Docker
Working in a startup environment
