Software Engineer - Axis Device Management SaaS, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a software developer who's passionate about building secure, large-scale device management services? Join a team at the heart of how millions of Axis devices connect to the cloud.
Your future team
You'll join the team responsible for Device Management services within Axis Cloud Connect (ACC) - a platform of strategic importance used by the majority of Axis customers and partners worldwide. This team owns the full device lifecycle: onboarding, provisioning, authentication, configuration, maintenance, monitoring, and diagnostics for connected devices in surveillance systems. We're about 21 engineers, with strong diversity and a collaborative team spirit.
What you'll do here as Software Engineer - Axis Device Management SaaS?
As a Software Engineer, you'll work in an autonomous agile team of 4-5 engineers:
Designing and developing device onboarding and provisioning flows, working across edge firmware and cloud services
Building secure, MQTT-based communication between devices and the cloud
C# and Go are the main programing languages.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
Hands-on - You take a practical, engineering-driven approach to your work, taking ownership of tasks and working them through from concept to working software.
Curious about the big picture and the user - You want to understand how your piece fits into the wider system, and how it plays out in real deployments for real users - you ask "why" before jumping to "how".
Team spirit - You bring energy and drive to your team, contribute generously, and stay humble and easy to work with.
Cross-team collaboration and networking - You actively reach out and build relationships beyond your immediate team, both inside and outside Axis, and put in the work to make those connections count.
Preferred background & skills
Bachelor's or Master's in Computer Science or equivalent
An agile mindset, with an understanding of DevOps
Experience with AWS cloud development and Kubernetes
Experience working on embedded/edge systems or IoT device fleets at scale
Solid understanding of network protocols and device communication - TCP/IP fundamentals, DNS, TLS/mTLS, HTTP/HTTPS.
Bonus: exposure to device provisioning/bootstrapping protocols, PKI/certificate-based trust, or IoT connectivity standards (e.g. MQTT)
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Xing Danielsson Fan at +46 46 272 1800 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
10015435