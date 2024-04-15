Software Engineer - Axis Cloud Connect Platform
"Are you a software developer who is passionate to develop an open hybrid cloud platform to enable new opportunities and innovations? Now you have the opportunity to work with highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company".
Your future team
The team develops Axis Cloud Connect, that enables secure and robust managed services, such as system and device management, flexibile and efficient video and data delivery, etc.
A number of Axis internal solutions and selected partner solutions are powered by Axis Cloud Connect. As an open hybird cloud platform, it will bring new opportunities in security, safety, operational efficiency and business intelligence to our eco system.
The team contains about 15 skilled and motivated engineers with great diversity and good team spirit.
To learn more about what we are doing, see links below;
Axis Cloud Connect
Axis in the Cloud
Your role
As SW Engineer, you will work in an agile team which is responsible for the edge platform, the device to cloud agent. Your main tasks will be:
* Understand use cases and capabilities Axis Cloud Connect provides, and design and develop the edge platform to support Axis Cloud Connect use cases.
* Go will be the main programming language.
* The role has the possibility, at times, to go to conferences and customer meetings.
Who you are
* Love to work hands on.
* Have energy and drive to contribute and to learn, but still you are humble and easy to interact with.
* Take responsibility for your own tasks, at the same time you are open to share and collaborate with others.
* You are curious to understand the big picture and recognize the importance of networking with others inside and outside Axis.
Additionally, we prefer that you have the following background and skills:
Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent
With an agile mindset and understanding of DevOps.
Experience with various SW Technologies and tools such as SQLite, GraphQL, GIT as well as working in Linux development environment .
Bonus points for experience with Cyber Security and cloud SW development such as AWS or Azure platform.
What Axis offers
As a growing company and leader in its industry, Axis offers great room for development and new opportunities. You will have both the trust and freedom to find the best way forward for you to grow.
We welcome your application and look forward to the possibility of you joining us!
