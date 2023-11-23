Software Engineer - AI
2023-11-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
, Örebro
, Skövde
, Jönköping
, Kungsör
We are now looking for a Software Engineer within AI to join an international company in Linköping, Sweden.
This consultant position is from February 1st until June 30th 2024 (possible for
extension).
Background:
As a software engineer, you will collaborate with your team to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI solutions to solve complex business problems. You will join your talents with cross-functional teams and have the opportunity to work on projects that impact the company and its customers and participate in creating "a world where everyone arrives safe and sound at their destination".
What you'll do?
You will be part of our development of camera-based safety systems, accelerating the growth in Autonomous Driving.
We are looking for you who have long experience in Software Development, preferably in C and C++, which we use to develop our target code.
As deep learning and CNNs are becoming increasingly important in our product, we are also looking for you who have practical experience in machine learning, preferably in deep learning frameworks. Our frameworks are developed in Python.
The teams being cross-functional and self-standing means that your tasks could consist of several of the following:
• Software development for target HW in C and C++
• Design, training and evaluation of our deep neural networks
• Development of system and SW tests.
• Algorithm development within signal and image processing, for example, the tracking of objects.
• Requirements work on system and SW development.
What you'll bring:
As a person, we seek you with a high sense of commitment and responsibility in ensuring our deliveries in ongoing and upcoming projects. To succeed in this position, we believe you have more than one of the following capabilities:
• A Master of Science in machine learning, image- or signal processing, computer science or equivalent area
• Machine learning experience
• Several years of experience in development in the software industry
• Algorithm development experience within the area of signal and image processing and its real-time hardware implementation
• Software and system-level testing experience, preferably from embedded systems
• Software development experience with a great interest in programming, preferably in C and Python
• Systems engineering experience
Qualifications:
You have a Master's degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or a related field
Preferably, you have a machine learning experience, including deep learning and computer vision.
You're proficient in programming languages such as C/C++ and have experience with popular ML frameworks such as TensorFlow, Keras, and PyTorch
You like solving problems, take responsibility for your work, and thrive in a collaborative environment
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions
