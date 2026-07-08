Software Engineer - AI Agents
Neo4j Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neo4j Sweden AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
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The Role:
Join Neo4j's innovative Generative AI (GenAI) team, where we are advancing cutting-edge AI
and machine learning solutions. As a Front-End Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in
designing and delivering exceptional user experiences for our GenAI product portfolio. You will
contribute to both established and new products as we expand our suite of GenAI offerings.
Key Responsibilities
● Develop and maintain intuitive user interfaces for GenAI products using components
from our design system.
● Stay informed on emerging UI/UX trends and best practices in GenAI applications.
● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to propose innovative ideas that shape the
evolution of our GenAI products and services.
● Provide technical guidance and support to internal teams integrating GenAI features into
their applications.
Minimum Qualifications
● Demonstrated industry expertise in creating user-focused GenAI applications with
intuitive UX design.
● 5+ years of professional experience building front-end applications with React, Tailwind
CSS
● Proficiency in front-end development best practices, including CI/CD pipelines, version
control systems, and code quality standards Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: pietro.mattei@neo4j.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neo4j Sweden AB
(org.nr 556713-1106)
Anckargripsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 19 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Network Engine For Objects In Lund Jobbnummer
9997103