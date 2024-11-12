Software Director to Mycronic High Flex (HF)
Think of the most high-tech electronic products you can imagine. Then think one step further. What technology creates the most advanced high-tech products of today? Mycronic does. With unique and world-leading production solutions, Mycronic spearheads the electronics industry, but with a humility in understanding that the key to success is a passion for both business and technology, and above all, for people. Right now, Mycronic is on a journey of growth, where we continue to explore new markets and expand worldwide. To be able to do this, we need people who want to join us on our journey. As Software Director for a new organization within Division High Flex (HF), you will lead a department of software developers located in four countries. In this key role, you will influence not only your own department but also the entire division's software strategy. Does that sound like something for you? Continue reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
With headquarters in Sweden, Mycronic is a global organization with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in over 50 countries. Mycronic has experienced strong growth in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions, supported by a scalable group structure and four decentralized divisions. This structure was created to enable short decision-making paths and decentralize responsibility within our research and development. Here, you will be part of a company with a strong corporate culture that has enabled leading players in the SMT, semiconductor, and automotive industries to create solutions for tomorrow's electronics-from advanced displays to life-saving medical implants and next-generation satellites. The goal of our Software R&D Organization is to develop software solutions that help Mycronic's customers improve performance and maximize the utilization of their resources. This is an area in which we are heavily investing, and you will play a crucial role in driving this work forward by coaching and supporting your employees to advance this area further. You will work closely with both your employees and the management teams in Sweden and you will also be part of the international R&D management group, reporting to Robert Helleday, Head of Research & Development High Flex.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a highly significant role for Mycronic
• A role where you are given great freedom with responsibility
• The opportunity to work for a multinational, market-leading company that still retains an entrepreneurial spirit
• The opportunity to work in a role where you will collaborate with various functions both locally in Sweden and with
colleagues internationally
Work tasks
This is a new position at Mycronic, where you will play an important role in converging today's different systems into a shared software platform, developing our software solutions, leading product roadmaps, and modernizing our legacy systems through the latest development methods and AI technologies. You will work closely with both the organization in Sweden as well as colleagues in Japan, France and the Czech Republic. You will face challenges such as integrating software with hardware, meeting new requirements for Cyber Security and Trade Compliance, and connecting products from different sources with various system solutions. Mycronic is now on an exciting journey to become even more software- and data-centric, with AI as a central part of the transformation. Our software solutions range from machine-specific applications to advanced products for monitoring, analysis, traceability, and production efficiency, all connected to customers' factory systems and production lines.
In addition to bringing software knowledge to the team we expect you to:
• Lead and inspire your software teams to develop modern ways of working and integrate AI technology into our products.
• Stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and technologies to drive innovation and improvement.
• Travel to our development offices and visit customers to understand their needs and align the needs with our solutions.
• Be responsible for budget and the project portfolio within the Factory Automation product area.
• Implement changes and improvements in line with the Divisions strategy.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
In this recruitment process, we will place great emphasis on your personal competencies, as well as your interest in this role and in Mycronic as a company. You have a curious and innovative approach, the ability to build trust, and the capability to lead and inspire both employees and leaders.
We expect you to have:
• At least Master 's degree within computer science, mechatronics, physics or similar
• Solid knowledge of modern development methods, technologies and tools
• Documented experience in leading software teams in multiple geographic locations
• Documented experience in change management
• Strong knowledge in English as it is Mycronic's corporate language
Information about the recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality- and problem-solving test
• In depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Mycronic
• Reference checking and decision
Other information
• Location: Headquarters in Täby, Stockholm, in the end of 2025, HF Division will move their produdction and office to Kista.
• Extent: Fulltime, permanent employment
• Contact information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, Johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, 073 644 61 44
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Mycronic on their website: https://www.mycronic.com/ Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
