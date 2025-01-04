Software development engineer to market leading company
In this role you will be part of a friendly team of skilled Cloud developers, and build the company's cloud platform. The company is market leaders within their field and offers you great opportunities for personal and professional growth.
In this role you will be part of the company's Connected Infrastructure team within R&D. The team develops and operates core functionality in their Cloud Connect platform. In this role you will be building the services that make up the core features of the platform and this will be done with tools such as GitHub, AWS, Jira and more. You will write your code primarily in Go, but also other languages such as TypeScript. We are looking for someone who enjoys the challenge of building robust cloud services.
• A chance to work with a friendly team working with cutting edge cloud technology.
• To learn from very skilled cloud developers.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
• You will develop and operate core functionality in the company's Cloud Connect platform.
• Write the services primarily in Go.
• 2 years of working experience building cloud services in Amazon Web Services
• 2 years experience of working in any backend language.
• You have experience in Jira, GitHub and DataDog.
• Used to working in an agile environment.
• experience in Go or TypeScript.
• Change oriented
• Social
• Assertive
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
