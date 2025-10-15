Software Development Engineer, Lund
Are you a skilled and experienced software developer with a security interest, who wants to help us build a smarter and safer world? We are looking for a talented developer and team player who likes to work in strong teams.
Your future team
You will be working in our Secure Entry team within Axis innovative business area New Business. The team consists of motivated and humble engineers who like working together. We develop management software for our Secure Entry solution that configures, monitors, and controls our smart and secure access control systems. Secure Entry combines Axis products such as cameras, door controllers, intercoms, and card readers to create an innovative solution for access control. All inside one application to enable a complete security solution with powerful insights using data available from all the products.
The work includes AI-supported development of backend-modules written in Go. The team works agile under great responsibility, but also with great openness and freedom. For us it is important to have fun at work and, as a part of a team, develop secure software of high quality.
The Axis development teams are small, dynamic and take responsibility for their own areas of expertise. At Secure Entry, we continuously put aside time for creative learning and innovation. We develop several exciting leading-edge products that complement the Axis video offering to give our customers the best services and solutions.
Your role as Software Development Engineer
We are expanding our solution and you will take part in the development of all parts of the system; innovation, architecture, design, implementation, and maintenance. You will take great responsibility for the whole chain and be able to influence how you work. We encourage continuous learning and value innovation.
Who are you?
You are passionate about security and implementing high-quality, modern technical solutions, but can at the same time balance that with the need to timely deliver working software to customers. You are driven but prefer working in close collaboration in a team of skilled engineers. You are curious, without prestige, and loves problem solving as much as your future team members. We expect you to have a master's degree in engineering within a relevant field and have previous working experience from working with backend software development. We prefer that you have programmed in the Go and/or C languages. Working with GitHub Copilot or other AI development tools is a plus. Having worked on the Linux platform is also a plus. You can communicate fluently in Swedish.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so do not wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jonas Eriksson,
