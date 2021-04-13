Software Development Engineer in Test at Seal Software, a DocuSi - Contract Analytics Development Sweden AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Software Development Engineer in Test at Seal Software, a DocuSi
Contract Analytics Development Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-13
Our agreement with employees
DocuSign is committed to building trust and making the world more agree-able for our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work. You can count on us to listen, be honest, and try our best to do what's right, every day. At DocuSign, everything is equal. We each have a responsibility to ensure every team member has an equal opportunity to succeed, to be heard, to exchange ideas openly, to build lasting relationships, and to do the work of their life. Best of all, you will be able to feel deep pride in the work you do, because your contribution helps us make the world better. And for that, you'll be loved by us, our customers, and the world in which we live.
The Team
Our Engineering & Tech Operations team builds and operates complex solutions for global business challenges that cross cultures, legal jurisdictions, and impacts millions of people and businesses every day. We hire people with a broad set of skills and people who want to work on creating never-been-done-before solutions at scale while ensuring world-class reliability and security. Our Agreement Cloud is a revolutionary solution that changes the way people live, work, and come to agreement.
This position
Test Engineer will be responsible for planning and implementing of manual and automated tests that prove the functional and non-functional requirements of the system.
Responsibilities
Review project requirements, design, and all related testing documents.
Design test scenarios, scripts, or procedures.
Evaluate and test new or modified software to verify it functions according to user requirements and conforms to established guidelines.
Design, and author effective test cases.
Execute test cases (manual and automated) and analyze results.
Develop testing programs that address areas such as database impacts, software scenarios, regression testing, error or bug retests, or usability.
Use programming skills to write computer code and scripts in common computer languages, such as JavaScript and Java.
Document software defects, and report defects to software developers.
Document test procedures to ensure reliability and compliance with standards.
Develop automated tests for test cases and integrate automation into test suites.
Creating test automation resources.
Collecting Test Data for Data Driven Testing.
Handling duplicate objects and dynamic objects using index property and Regular expressions.
Parameterization, Synchronization and define Test results.
Debugging and Running Tests
Analyzing Test Results job requirements
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in engineering/ Computer Science or Information Technology
A minimum of 5 years of experience in Software Testing
Understand the different uses and methods of testing
A minimum of 5 years of experience of working in an agile, fast-paced environment
Excellent knowledge in testing skills (design test plan and test strategy, writing test cases, executing test cases, opening bugs, verifying bugs)
Good level in SQL/database
Good programming/scripting skills - Mainly Java and JavaScript
At least 2 years of Automation Testing experience.
Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
Ability to work in a team and as an individual
Good time-management skills
Great interpersonal and communication skills
Excellent command of English (written and spoken)
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Jira is a plus
About us
DocuSign® helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, hundreds of thousands of customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. Plus, we save more trees together! And that's a good thing.
DocuSign is an Equal Opportunity Employer. DocuSign is committed to building a diverse team of talented individuals who bring different perspectives to the business and who feel a sense of inclusion and belonging when they join our team. Individuals seeking employment at
DocuSign are considered without regards to race, ethnicity, colour, age, sex, religion, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, physical or mental disability, registered domestic partner status, caregiver status, marital status, veteran or military status, citizenship status, or any other legally protected category.
