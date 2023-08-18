Software Development Engineer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies? At EVP METS we are Reimagining The Solution for a smarter, safer world; come join us!
Location: Lund, Sweden
Who is your future team?
EVP METS is a new department within AXIS working with Explosion protected cameras, Thermal Cameras and Specialty Cameras. Working together in a team; you will be a part of how our new products come to life. You will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test and more. We have a very close co-operation, and a friendly team-spirit at AXIS, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We strongly believe in knowledge sharing and insights. It's a great part of our culture!
Your tasks would include:
* Joining our product development projects, developing network video products within our portfolio
* Analyzing, designing, and writing software for features in our upcoming products
* Troubleshooting and solving issues wherever they are, from applications to Linux kernel drivers
* Collaborating with other teams in our cross-disciplinary R&D department responsible for developing axOS
As Software Engineer at Axis you will play an essential part in the development of our new products. You will work together in teams with dedicated software engineers, working in all parts of the embedded Linux stack in our network video products.
Who are we looking for?
Now we are looking for an engineer with a genuine interest in SW development and technology. You are curious, have a great passion about technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere. We also believe that you get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement. As Axis values teamwork it is important that you contribute with good spirit and welcome the agile working methodologies used in our projects.
We'd love to hear that you have experience with:
* Experience from C/C++ development
* Agile teamwork
* Continuous integration, version control using Git, build tools
Bonus points for familiarity with:
* Embedded Development
* Debug tools, GDB, Valgrind
* Scripting languages such as Shell, Python and Lua
* Linux system programming, user space, kernel space and device drivers
* Software design and architecture
What Axis have to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee.
You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion.
Read more here https://www.axis.com/sv-se/about-axis/sustainability
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously, but we will call for interviews after the holidays. We are looking forward to seeing you!
If you have any questions don 't hesitate to contact Anders Lindh at +46 70 568 6833 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120188". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8042622