Software Development Engineer
Sick Ivp AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-05-25
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sick Ivp AB i Linköping
Software Development Engineer to SICK
Be part of a world-leading supplier of sensors and sensor solutions
An award-winning work environment, with industry-leading products and opportunities to work abroad - that's what we at SICK can offer! We produce and develop software in sensor technology that is used in various industries worldwide.
As a Software Development Engineer at SICK, you will enter a broad role and use your creativity to find and develop the right solutions for your customers. Most part of your day will be spent discussing solutions, implement and evaluate them and test them together with your colleagues. You will have access to an equipped robot lab where you will have the chance to experiment and develop your skills in Machine Vision and robotics as well as automation.
Who are you?
To fit the role, we believe that you have a university degree in a relevant subject and have at least three years of working experience programming in C++. It is meritorious if you have work experience as an Algorithm Developer and have good programming skills in Java and/or Python. If you also have knowledge in CI/CD - you could be a match made in heaven!
As a person, you are a curious team player who sees solutions rather than problems as well as you are not afraid of taking a leadership role. We prefer that you are fluent in English and have at least elementary profiency in Swedish.
SICK as an employer
A big advantage of working at SICK is that you will be part of a work culture with the benefits of a small company, whilst you at the same time are part of a worldwide group. The opportunities at SICK are many and there is a high level of competence in the organization. This is why you will most likely develop both in your work role and on a personal level. You will also help and contribute to a better world environment. This is because SICK, with its world-leading products, can optimize and ensure that the earth's resources and raw materials are used in the best possible way!
Application and more information
Do not hesitate to send your application today. The selection and the interviews are conducted on a continuous basis. If you have any questions or want to know more about the role, you are most welcome to contact:
Alexandra Franzén alexandra.franzen-dennis@ants.se
Charlotte Axelssoncharlotte.axelsson@sick.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sick Ivp AB
(org.nr 556257-8723) Arbetsplats
Sick Ivp Jobbnummer
7820009