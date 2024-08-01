Software Development Engineer - 461968
2024-08-01
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
We are currently looking for a Software Development Engineer for our location in Västeras, Sweden.
You will appliy the principles of software engineering to the design, development, maintenance, testing, and evaluation of software and systems to fulfil the stakeholder requirements.
You will be part of the TCMS (Train Control Management Systems) Software Engineering team and you will perform software design assignments requiring initiative, resourcefulness and design experience and provide advice and guidance to other engineers or designers.
We'll look to you for:
To transform specified designs into a well working physical realization.
To analyse and transform specified requirements into detailed design solutions which have the required safety integrity level.
Assemble software and/or hardware items through all levels up to form a complete subsystem (e.g. TCMS Platform Architecture or TCMS user application software), according to the architectural and design specifications
Examine and judge whether the output of a specific development phase fulfils respective requirements, mostly by component/integration testing and delivery of required documentation.
All about you:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or Engineering.
Experience in software development preferably in IEC 61131. Familiar with EN50657 standard (or similar standard from other industry than Railway).
Experience in Safety Classified Software (SIL) is an advantage.
Experience within TCMS (Train Control Management Systems) and with MITRAC tools is an advantage.
Desired competencies communication, customer orientation, problem solving, drive to results, innovation, flexibility, and teamwork skills.
Advanced/business fluent level of English.
Swedish language knowledge would be an advantage.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our agile working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
