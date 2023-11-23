Software developers are wanted for giant in the automotive industry
Perido AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for software developers for future assignments with our client, a leading global manufacturer of transport-related products. This includes trucks, buses, construction machinery, marine and industrial equipment, and engines. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
Our client is in need of software developers for comprehensive quality control of deliveries in software development projects. Their cross-functional development teams must ensure the design, implementation, testing/verification and maintenance of features. The quality control part needs to be done using automated test frameworks to the greatest extent possible. You will be part of the Connectivity Platform team, responsible for on-board ("In Car") software in next-generation telematics and connectivity components. Your main tasks and areas of responsibility are as follows:
Be part of an agile scrum team (~7-8 people)
All reporting of status and progress in JIRA
Software development of test cases
Your characteristics
We are looking for someone who is driven, committed, and always strives to deliver the highest quality. You enjoy working in a fast-paced and varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. Furthermore, you are responsive to other activities and understand how to prioritize your work. In conclusion, you are a communicative and adaptable person who enjoys working both in teams and independently.
Submit an expression of interest today, we look forward to getting to know you!
We will contact candidates in case of incoming needs.
Qualifications:
Master degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering or similar
Documented development of Automated Tests and test frameworks
Linux
Linux tool chain (bash, git, Gerrit, Jenkins)
Communicative in speech and writing
Fluent in English, written and spoken
Meritorious
C++
Robot Framework
Python
Agile SW development
Fluent in Swedish, written and spoken
Android FW and Android Compatibility Test Suite (CTS)
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment for 6 months, with a possibility of extension. Start according to the agreement.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34256 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34256". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se
Lilla Bommen 2 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Perido AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8282502