Software developers - Volvo Group Connected Solutions

We are committed to be a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to make a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
The department Site & Productivity consists of highly skilled and passionate developers, who develop services that has end-customer driven requirements with focus on optimizing the production and transport process. All of our services are AI-driven.
In this team, you will develop services together with Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Group Design, that aims to give a clear and obvious customer value and willingness to pay.
Right now, we are looking for you that has experience from developing software in NODE.js and/or React in the NEST framework. We use "storybook driven development" and FIGMA to
describe what to develop. If you are a frontend developer, you must have experience from React and typescript together with CSS. If you are a backend developer, you need to have experience from typescript and NODE.js (NEST.js).
Some of your key responsibilities will be:
• Develop and maintain new functions to meet complex and diverse needs of the users.
• Develop code using React & Typescript
• Initiate and contribute to improvements from technical, functionality and user experience perspective.
• Deploy, operate and maintain applications throughout their lifecycle.
• Analyze intent of, and actively contribute to, improvements and expansion of high-level requirements.
• Last but not least, continuously reflect upon how we are doing things and where we can improve.
• Work in an agile way, show & tell and change according to customer feedback.
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a talented team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results. Some of us like heavy metal, some listen to classic music. We are skilled and passionate about what we do. We help each other and have a coaching approach.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, AI, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
Your profile
We think you have excellent analytical skills; you are a great problem solver, passionate about technology and developing software applications.
In our team, we are curious about new technology and have a "can do" attitude, solving our challenges together, making sure to complete each sprint as planned. We would like our new colleagues to have this same curiosity, drive and being a team player.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you have:
• Some years of working experience as Frontend Application or Backend Developer, but we also recognize experience through your own hobby projects
• Strong skills in React and/or Javascript/NODE.js
• Experience of state management libraries such as Redux
• Experience with one or more object oriented languages such as Java, C# or Python
• Experience with Test frameworks and test automation.
• Experience with query languages such as GraphQL
• Experience of Material Design will help you in the assignment
• Experience of agile way of working
• Fluent in English - both written and spoken
• Valid work-permit for Sweden, if not EU-citizen
Merits
• M.Sc. degree in software engineering, computer science or similar
• DevOps methodologies and continuous integration
• Knowledge in micro service architecture and Azure cloud services
• Experience with event driven systems and websocket programming
• Understanding of User Experience design
• Experience with source code management systems such as GIT
