Software Developer Within Hvdc
2024-03-28
In this role at Hitachi Energy, you will be a part of a department which is responsible for automation and digital real-time control software of the power plants and transmissions. The software developer has the responsibility of maintaining and developing software solutions to support the department in our daily work.
Are you ready to contribute to an ultra-relevant industry to save the planet? Do not hesitate to send your application. We offer an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology and developing the best HVDC control for our customers.
Your responsibilities
The development and maintenance of software to aid project teams.
Software support.
Maintain documentation.
Hold workshops and training sessions to spread knowledge.
Interface with projects to ensure quality.
Update the process with information regarding the software solutions.
Your background
You have an interest and skills within software development.
A bachelor's or master's degree within the relevant technical area is required.
Fluency in English is required, written, and spoken alike. Knowledge of Swedish or other languages is meritorious.
Knowledge of CI (Continuous Integration), repository strategies using TFVC and GIT.
Extensive experience in programming languages, primarily C# and Python.
It's meritorious to have experience in automated testing of software.
Experience in Azure DevOps and Visual Studio toolchain is welcome.
Experience of virtual environments is advantageous.
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply until April 25th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Richard Prendiville, richard.prendiville@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Mikael Hjort, + 46 107 38 29 86; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, + 46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, +46 72-464 32 64, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
.
The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is an enabler for renewable energy integration, supporting future energy transition for a sustainable future. Please find out more about our world-leading technology at www.hitachienergy.com/HVDC Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8574942