Software developer with passion for telecom
2022-12-21
Do you have a passion for software development and do you have a couple of years of experience in C++, Java, Git or Linux? Are you also interested in working in an agile team and accelerate your carrier as a consultant within the area? Then Knowit is the place for you!
Knowit
Knowit is a digitalization consultant company and a Nordic powerhouse for the digital business models of the future. We are more than 4,000 employees in six countries. Knowit has four departments, Insight, Solutions, Experience and Connectivity and together we have several of the country's most exciting customers!
About the role
As part of a scrum team with approximately 8-10 members you will implement and test features in the physical layer (layer 1) of the 5G telecom protocol stack with focus on environmentally sustainable feature development. The work requires experience in C++, Java, Linux and Git. Debugging, Radio applications skills and a sustainable way of working is expected in all fields. Previous experience as a scrum master or other team leader role is a plus.
Who are you?
You should have worked at least two years in a software developer role, preferably within Radio telecom layer 1. You want a day at work to be challenging, fun and surprising. A problem-solving mindset together with your ability to think outside the box will be to your advantage. It's also essential that you are a team player with an open mind to others' ideas. Earlier experience as Scrum master, Technical Leader or coordinator roles are a plus.
It is advantageous if you have:
• Experience of working as a scrum master
• If you can speak and/or write Swedish
You need at least a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent and fluency in English speech and text. It's good if you have previous experience in multiple industries and Swedish speech and writing.
Knowit
Here at Knowit Connectivity Kista we want to make sure that everyone feels welcome and happy going to their workplace. The consulting role with us is based on teams and you will most likely be part of an existing team in an ongoing project. The duration of the project may vary, but some are far-reaching and further developing over time. In order to thrive with us, it is important that you enjoy working with and close to people. We have a hybrid way of working but most of our teams work in-house from our office in Kista where they meet at least 2 days a week. The exchange of knowledge and wanting to develop together with others is in focus every day. We have an open working environment and we believe that daring to ask questions is the key to individual development.
Our employees can attest that the best thing about working at Knowit is the colleagues and the atmosphere at the company. We usually say that we have the small company's pleasant atmosphere while we have the large company's opportunities, resources and customers.
What you can expect:
• Continuous competence development.
• Social activities.
• Flexible working hours.
• Collective agreement.
• Generous wellness allowance.
• Leaders who care!
At Knowit Connectivity we think it is important to work with the latest technologies in developing environments. Our vision is to create a sustainable and humane society through digitalization and innovation. Come and join us on the journey to a more innovated and digital future.
Contact and application
Apply easily by sending your LinkedIn profile in the application form. Selections and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
If you have any questions about the position or Knowit, please feel free to contact responsible recruiter: Märta-Maria Jangenfalk, marta-maria.jangenfalk@knowit.se
or hiring manager Per Dahlberg, per.dahlberg@knowit.se
.
