Software Developer with more than 7 years of experience
1731 Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-07-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 1731 Consulting AB i Göteborg
Who are we
1731 Consulting AB is a next generation Consulting, Technology and Services Company with deep focus on Innovation. We help enterprises transform and thrive in a changing world by co-creating breakthrough solutions that combine strategic insights and execution excellence.
An exciting opportunity to be a Fuel for Mobility
Our client, a renowned Swedish multinational automobile manufacturing corporation is on the lookout for more curious and creative engineers who want to create change - one line of high-quality code at a time. The transformation is not for everyone, but if you are excited about solving the leading-edge technological challenges facing the auto industry, then let us talk about your next move.
What you will do
As our client tread the path of bringing their bold digital visions to life, you will support them by assisting with the creation of service information in the Car Service Experience cluster, part of the Commercial Digital area. You will be part of the journey toward building a platform where the content creators can easily and efficiently create a wide range of content. This role requires substantial interaction with stakeholders due to our belief in empowered teams. Understanding the problems at hand and identifying the best possible solutions is a vital part of the job. You will be expected to innovate and tackle business-critical objectives. Collaborating with other teams is also crucial, as you will propose solutions that benefit not only your team but also other product teams and end-users.
What the candidate shall bring
We believe that the ideal candidate will possess not only extensive experience with the frontend engineering technologies we use but also a high level of proficiency in soft skills and an understanding of the structured configuration of electronic components, modules, and networks within a vehicle.
Further, he/she should have the experience of developing prototypes quickly and catalyzing product development in a fast-paced environment. To succeed in this role, one needs to have a minimum of 7 years of work experience developing front-end software and being an expert in building micro frontend modules with React and Typescript. Experience in using CI/CD within one or more cloud providers like Azure and having a great understanding of Service Oriented Architecture.
On the soft skills side, the candidate should be a collaborative team player who is adaptable and open to changes. A keen interest in learning and delivering is essential, along with a receptiveness to different perspectives.
The role is based in Gothenburg. They are currently expected to work from the office as we have an office-first policy. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16
E-post: admin@1731consultingab.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Application Software Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 1731 Consulting AB
(org.nr 559376-2486)
Akkas Gata 4 Lgh 1201 (visa karta
)
422 48 HISINGS BACKA Jobbnummer
8818724