Software Developer with experience within DevOps
Torque Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Torque Engineering AB i Göteborg
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Software Developer with experience within DevOps
We are looking for a talented software developer to join our team at a leading independent technology consulting firm. As a software developer, you will be responsible for developing and implementing software solutions for our client within the tech sector.
Responsibilities:
At least 5 years experience from software development in large scale organizations
* Azure cloud certification is not a must, but good to have
* Some years experience from frontend development in React or equivalent
* Some years experience from backend development in Python
* Experience from automotive
At least 5 years' experience from software development in large scale organizations.
• Develop and implement software solutions
• Collaborate with team members and clients to identify and understand software requirements
• Good to have knowledge about Azure.
• Experience from frontend development in React or equivalent
• Experience from backend development in Python
• You have experience from automotive
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or a related field
• Strong proficiency in at least one programming language such as Python, C or C++
• Experience with software development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication and collaboration skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Meritorious:
At our company, we believe in providing our employees with opportunities for growth and development. As a software developer, you will have access to training and development programs to help you enhance your skills and advance your career.
If you are passionate about software development and are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity, we encourage you to apply. Join us at today, where we believe the most important step a business can take is the next one. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Via Arbetsförmedlingen Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Torque Engineering AB
(org.nr 556941-1597)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
412 58 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
8294390