Software Developer with C++ Experience - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
Software Developer with C++ Experience
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2021-07-07
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Get to know us!
The section Charging is responsible for delivering some of the most vital parts to hybrids and pure electric vehicles. We are responsible for the On-board Charger (OBC) and the DCDCs. The DCDCs converts energy from the traction battery to the low voltage system. The on-board charger holds the functionality to charge the traction battery from the grid, and it is for sure of highest importance in a pure electric vehicle.
The Agile Scrum Team, In-house Software development, is responsible for deliveries of software functionality for the On-board charger. The biggest challenge with the DC-charging functionality of electrified vehicle is that half of the system is outside the vehicle. The success of the charging-sequence is highly dependent on the implementation in the charging station done by the charging station manufacture, and that they interprets the standard in the same way as we do. We therefore need to do the uttermost we can in our software to be flexible, adapt and to ensure compliance to the software of the charging stations.
Our vision is to deliver the best functionality in the market for Charging Software functionality and continuously evolve our way of working. We strive for a more modular software platform to cope with all different configurations of the worldwide charging standards. Now we are looking for a Software developer with C++ Experience that can help us with moving into the next generation of Electrical Architecture.
What will you do?
In the role as Software developer with C++ Experience your main area of responsibility is to develop C++ code in Ubuntu/Linux environment that will be integrated into a main control unit. The purpose of this code is to ensure a modular approach of the communication between the ECUs (Electronic control units), but also logic functions to allow/determine charging.
You will need to take a lead in the C++ implementation and the testing, and as well to deliver the software to the common CI-chain that is built up. Your network of contacts will be with developers in the same role as you, but for other ECUs, and system designers and architects. As a part of the agile team, together with the other software developers and Software testers you are a part of the process with daily meetings, sprint planning, time estimation and retro-perspective, all for the purpose to improve ourselves and the way of working.
Do you fit the profile?
We believe that you have at least a B. Sc. degree within engineering, preferably electronics, software engineering or equivalent competence. On top on this, you have some years' experience as function developer with model based development for embedded systems and C++ development. We are a global company so a must for us is that you are fluent in English. Also you should have a driving license (B), preferably you love cars as much as we do!
This is what you need to have. But we also have a few things that is nice to have! If you also have any of the following skills, we consider it to be meritorious:
* Experience of working in Linux/Ubuntu environment.
* Experience of product development within the automotive industry.
* Experience of AUTOSAR architecture and development/configuration, for application and/or Basic Software layer.
* Knowledge of charging standards like CCS and CHAdeMO.
* Knowledge of power electronics, specially on-board charger functionality.
In this role you need to be structured, driven and have good documentation skills. You are used to cooperate and communicate with different people in different roles, and you also have a flexible and business oriented mind set. Other traits that we appreciate is integrity, courage and energy.
Contact & Application
Please apply via the link provided by the 20th of August, 2021. Applications and CVs will not be accepted via email. For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Mohammad Islam, mohammad.islam@volvocars.com. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Tech Recruiter, Rinor Alihajdaraj, rinor.alihajdaraj@volvocars.com.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Full Time Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Ersättning
Undefined
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Sökord
