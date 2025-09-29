Software Developer Vehicle Motion Control
2025-09-29
Assignment description
For our client Volvo Cars we are looking for a Software Developer
Software Developer at Vehicle Motion Control
Let's create change together.
Nothing beats being part of positive change. We're on a truly exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in almost every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in Vehicle Motion Control.
What's in it for you?
You will be a software developer in Longitudinal Vehicle Control. The department is responsible for development of control algorithms ensuring the most rewarding and energy efficient longitudinal control of the vehicle. Longitudinal Vehicle Control is coordinating and controlling systems that accelerates and decelerates the vehicle, including propulsion, energy storage and brake systems. You will be a part of a team responsible for developing Core System Platform apps within the scope of the department and delivering to Volvo Cars new Core System VCU. With cross functional cooperation within and outside the department we will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
Your mission
We are now looking to strengthen one of our team with a Software Developer with experience of C/C++ and embedded software development. The development is considered as low-level and requires good understanding of C++, Linux environment and QNX.
Who are you
We seek someone who is open minded and curious with a good ability to cooperate. You have to be self-driven and unafraid of seeking new ways to solve problems. You have good communication skills, and we assume that you communicate fluently in English (speech and writing). You are a technical-minded team player who appreciate to work with different cultures. You have 3-5 years of work experience in the relevant field and a bachelor, Master or PhD degree in engineering.
Main responsibilities
Development of different C++ modules, apps, HALs and services, by using software development kit provided by Volvo's new Core System Platform.
Create CI test cases related to the implemented functionality
Debug, test, and trace during integration
Synch and cooperate with partners and teams
Required qualifications
At least 3 years of software development (C++, Python)
Experience with automated software testing/Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery
Experience of developing applications using application frameworks and handling life cycle and execution contexts
Knowledge of distributed electrical systems and electrical architecture
Experience in test tools such as Wireshark and Canalyzer/CANoe
Basic understanding of control engineering as you will work closely with control engineers.
University degree within Computer, Electrical or Applied Physics (Bachelor, Master or PhD)
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Meritorious qualifications
Experience in Ethernet communication
Basic knowledge in base tech areas: Diagnostics, SWDL, Network Communications
Required skills
Python
distributed electrical systems
C++
CANalyzer
CI/CD
Languages
English
(Proficient)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29
