Software Developer, Underground Drilling Applications
2023-09-07
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Curious on joining our quest on mining minerals and creating infrastructure by pushing cutting-edge technologies for a better tomorrow?
Your team
We are strengthening one of our delivery teams for face drilling machines with a software developer. The team is experienced containing professional developers with solid application knowledge. In close collaboration with the product owner the team is responsible for functionality development, from request to quality assured implementation.
Feedback is key for our success, hence working close to our stakeholders, other parts of R&D, prototype machines and real-life tests in mines are normal parts of our way of working.
Your mission
As a software developer in the team, you will work with a mix of customer support activities, new functionality- and product development within underground automation for face drilling machines. With people safety in focus and customers in center you carry an agile mindset in what you do from development to deployment.
Your profile
You are looking for your next challenge, where you can put your solid programming skills into practice for underground drilling machinery. Your curious nature of implementing sustainable technologies, willingness to learn and putting pride in sharing knowledge in the daily work are some of the things we value.
We believe that you have an academic degree in computer science or other relevant background with experience in C++.
You are fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We also believe that you have experience of embedded system development or machine control in industrial applications.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-10-07.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Marcus Ljung, marcus.ljung@epiroc.com
