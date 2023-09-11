Software Developer to Toyota in Mjölby
Do you want to work with the digitization of Autonomous Warehouse Vehicles? Toyota in Mjölby is looking for Software Developer!
At Toyota Material Handling, you are working at one of the world 's largest factories manufacturing warehouse vehicles. We have several exciting projects underway where you will be part of creating the next generation of autonomous trucks. Here you will work close to the end-product with significant influence and the opportunity to develop both in the role and at Toyota!
The Opportunity
* An international organization with short decision paths and a friendly culture where you can grow, influence your daily work and take responsibility.
* Opportunity to work close to the end-product.
* A carbon-neutral plant that values sustainability highly, both for the society and the employee.
Your Challenge
You will be part of the SPLC team that develops safety systems on autonomous vehicles. Our goal is to design safety solutions that are safe and allows high productivity. We are offering you a broad role where you will work with programming as well as spending time in our test lab and get some real-life action with our autonomous vehicles.
Among other things, you will:
* Implement safety systems on autonomous warehouse vehicles.
* Test and troubleshooting new implementation on vehicles.
* Develop brake simulations.
* Evaluate new solutions and components.
* Support production and commissioning at site.
The technical environment consists of Python, Matlab and Linux. If you don 't have experience of all of these, you will get the opportunity to learn them here.
The Team and Workplace
You will work at our production facility in Mjölby, where around 3,000 people work today. You belong to Toyota Material Handling 's R&D department, which consists of approximately 300 people. Your immediate team consists of 4 team members. Toyota offers the opportunity to work remotely on a part-time basis.
About You
You are about to graduate or have relevant work experience. You have good knowledge in programming, for example Python, C, C++ or similar. Most importantly, you have a great technical interest, familiar in troubleshooting and eager to learn. You can cooperate well with others and you thrive in a role where you can take responsibility for your daily work.
