Software Developer to Tietoevry Create
2024-11-05
Are you a curious and engaged software developer and want to join one of the largest tech companies in the Nordics? Then this is the role for you!
We are looking for a software developer who want to be part of our expanding Tietoevry Create team in Luleå.
When joining Tietoevry Create as a software developer
You will develop high technology solutions within the radio access network of the 5G mobile communication system. You will work closely with our customers and your colleagues in agile Scrum teams to develop and improve solutions for the future.
The development process is a methodical way of problem solving and stretches through analysis/study, implementation, and test. The code is close to the hardware but with a distinct abstraction layer which makes it software-oriented.
You will be working closely together with other developers, architects, and system managers to solve your team assignments.
This position suits you who seek commitments over the long term which provide ample opportunities for deep learning in the context of large and complex software systems.
Who are you?
You have a degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering or similar, at M.Sc. level.
You have good skills in C/C++ programming.
It is a plus if you also have skills in other programming languages like Java, Go and Python and tools like Git, Jira and Jenkins.
Experience from cloud technologies like microservices, containers, etc. is also a merit.
You have good communication skills and enjoy working in a dynamic and global environment.
You can both be a team player and work independently and you have a high degree of self-leadership.
You have experience from agile ways of working.
You are accountable, open-minded and share knowledge and ideas.
We believe that you embody our values:
We put the customer at the centre of everything we do.
We purposefully collaborate to achieve the right outcomes.
We continuously keep learning, aiming to be world-class.
We build trust by always being genuine and a good role model.
We offer
We offer professional growth, interesting projects at the front of the 5G development, an open and friendly culture and an outstanding work-life balance!
We believe that our organizational culture is an important part of enabling you to be successful.
The atmosphere in our group is characterized by a strong team spirit where we support each other, share knowledge, face challenges and share successes together.
We work and meet in our centrally located offices - close to public transport, shops, restaurants and other services. We provide a flexible hybrid work model as part of our culture and way of working.
Finally, we also believe in curiosity and learning as a lifestyle where you need to learn every day as new possibilities emerge.
Did we get you inspired? Apply now! We look forward to receiving your application!
Last day for application: 2024-11-15
If you have any questions regarding this role, please get in touch with hiring managers:
Luleå:
Karin Wollbrand, karin.wollbrand@tietoevry.com
or Anders Persson, anders.a.persson@tietoevry.com
We hope to hear from you soon!
Locations: Luleå
About Tietoevry
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. Familiar yourself with what we do
