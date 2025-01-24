Software Developer to Sysmex Astrego!
Right now, the prominent medtech company Sysmex Astrego is looking for software developers for their operations in Uppsala. Here, you have the opportunity to work in an exciting environment while contributing to the fight against antibiotic resistance worldwide. Sysmex Astrego is currently in an exciting phase, and you are welcomed into a team of driven colleagues with freedom under responsibility!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Sysmex Astrego is an Uppsala-based subsidiary of the international Sysmex. They operate in the medtech industry and have developed a product that works to combat antibiotic resistance globally. By quickly identifying the type of bacteria causing the disease and its resistance to different types of antibiotics, it can revolutionize the treatment of bacterial diseases by reducing the misuse of antibiotics and shortening lead times. The company is present in several countries around the world and is a leader in its field.
In the position of software developer, you will work on developing and maintaining software solutions that support diagnostic products and services, primarily using Python. This includes coding, reviewing, testing, documentation, and more. Additionally, you will be part of one of three scrum teams at Sysmex Astrego, where you will work with your colleagues in three-week sprints. You will join an ambitious and cohesive team and be offered a thorough introduction to your work. The position is located in Uppsala and the work takes place on site at the office.
You are offered:
• The opportunity to work on the development of an exciting product.
• High camaraderie and a pleasant atmosphere in a multicultural workplace.
• The chance to contribute to a better world.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Coding in Python
• Code review
• Documentation
• Participation in planning meetings
• Working in Scrum
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A completed university degree in a relevant field
• Previous experience in similar positions
• Experience in working with Python
• Experience in object-oriented programming
• Experience in GUI development with Qt or similar frameworks
• Experience in application development for applications running on embedded computers in devices
• Excellent knowledge of English, both written and spoken
It is meritorious if you have
• Excellent knowledge of Swedish, both written and spoken
• Experience working in Scrum
• Previous experience from the Medtech industry
• Have experience with Linux operating systems (preferably Arch-like and Debian-based distributions)
We place great emphasis on you as a person. To succeed and thrive in the role, we see that you are meticulous and enjoy working in a quality-controlled environment. Furthermore, you are collaborative and take the initiative for new ideas and ways of working. Therefore, we are looking for someone who is:
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Please read more about Sysmex Astrego here! Ersättning
