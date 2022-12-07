Software developer to Nowhere Networks
2022-12-07
Are you interested in programming, cloud services, and the marine industry? Nowhere Networks are looking for a back-end developer to expand its team. This position is a unique opportunity for you who are in the beginning of your career but still have a few years of work experience.
Nowhere Networks is a Swedish fast-growing innovative high-tech company that develops cost-effective radio-based broadband solutions for the maritime industry. Their mission is to offer high-speed network solutions on ships, oil rigs, fish farms, and other objects within the maritime industry. Their technical solution is unique and self-developed and the company has already reached a world-leading position since starting in 2017. The company has well-known clients such as DFDS, Tallink, Colorline and Destination Gotland.
At Nowhere Networks you will work with software development. In this position, you will work mainly with application- and back end-development. You will be a part of developing the future of innovative communication solutions on ships. Therefore we would like you to have experience in Java or a similar object-oriented programming language. You will be involved in all of the steps in the product development process with an excellent opportunity to influence the process.
• Have a minimum of 1-2 years of work experience as a Java developer
• Have good knowledge of Java
• You are fluent in English
• You have a valid work permit or a Swedish citizenship
It is meritorious if you have knowledge within:
• Spring Boot
• SQL or ElasticSearch
• AWS
• Node.js
• You are fluent in Swedish
Start: As soon as possible
Extent: Full time
Placement: Bromma, Stockholm
