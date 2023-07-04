Software Developer to Antaros Medical
2023-07-04
Are you looking for a new challenge in software development, where you will get a chance to develop tools for handling medical imaging data from clinical trials? How about working in an innovative company within the global Life Science sector where your work contributes to improving drug development of the future?
We value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We have currently around 130 employees working at our offices in Sweden in Gothenburg, Uppsala and Malmö, as well as a newly established subsidiary in the US, and we are continuously growing and developing.
As a part of our growth journey, we now look forward welcoming our new Software Developer to the Uppsala or the Mölndal (Gothenburg) office. As a Software Developer, you will join a team of software developers and specialists in image processing and image analysis. The team is responsible for designing and developing tools for management of data from analysis of medical MR and PET images acquired in clinical trials and for tools used in processing and analysis of those images. You will also be a member of cross-functional project teams in clinical trials, coordinating software development solutions in the project.
Your main responsibilities will be:
• Development, maintenance and documentation of validated software for medical image management, processing, and analysis.
• Collaborate with cross-functional clinical trial teams to understand software needs and design and implement high quality solutions to problems.
• Continuous improvement of team processes and tools.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you have been working with professional software development, preferably with clinical trials, for at least 4 years. You are keen on working both independently as well as in teams, communicate well verbally and in writing and thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. You can design and develop advanced yet simple solutions to complex problems in collaboration with other team members that fulfils industry standard quality requirements.
Requirements:
• 4+ years' experience of professional software development
• B.Sc. degree in relevant field (preferably M.Sc. but not required)
• Python
• Experience in medical image processing
In addition, we perceive professional knowledge of C++, C#, DICOM, and image processing and analysis to be of advantage in the work role. Experience of GxP or medical device development is also beneficial.
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link along with your CV included, no later than 20th August, 2023.
For more information about the position, please contact Carl Sjöberg, Manager Software Development, carl.sjoberg@antarosmedical.com
+46 73 050 04 69.
The recruitment is for permanent employment.
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision making and differentiation in drug development. We are specialised in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology.
We combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and a deep knowledge in disease mechanisms. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multi-center clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look upon our Culture Handbook to get to know us even more: Our culture - Antaros Medical
