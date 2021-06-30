Software Developer To Afry X - Afry AB - Elektronikjobb i Solna
Software Developer To Afry X
Afry AB / Elektronikjobb / Solna
2021-06-30
About the job
Excited to be part of something new? We are seeking highly motivated and skillful people to several positions to join AFRY X!
AFRY X is a brand new unit that will excel our digital offerings to our clients. Our main responsibility is to implement and develop the digital strategy into products and solutions. We will work with the state of the art tools and principles. We will manage the lifecycle of digital solutions, including development, maintenance and operation. If you want to be a part of making future with digital transformation by contributing with your, creative and innovative ideas, join us at AFRY X.
This is the job
We work in cross functional teams as we believe it's more productive and fun
We embrace the agile principles and methodology as we know it's the future way of working
We are all leaders, self-leadership and empowerment is the basis for our company culture
We primarily develop digital products and solutions
Our development platform ecosystem will be placed in the Cloud, utilizing the principle Cloud First
Our preferred technical platform is Microsoft Azure
Our development teams work with both frontend and backend software: the Frontend technology is HTML/JavaScript CSS3 and the backend solutions are .NET Core stack with Entity Framework. MS SQL
We work with IoT, AI, Machine Learning and many more cool things!
Who are you?
Formal Requirements
A degree in System development, Software Engineering, or equivalent
At least 3+ years of relevant work experience: design, coding, testing, cloud computing, UX/UI and Scrum
You have experience in: .Net Core, Entity Framework, MS SQL, Docker / Kubernetes, AKKA, Azure DevOps
But most important of all; you are a T-shaped person, meaning you have more than just one set of skills in your toolbox. This could be:
You can code and test
You can test and have the role as a Scrum master
You know UX/UI but also backend development
The combinations are endless if you are willing to learn and develop yourself!
We see that you, along with your profession, have the right mindset to build and develop something for the future, in collaboration with others in an agile environment. And of course, we see that you have a strong interest in digitalisation!
We offer
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about digitalization? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace!
The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you. We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and build an inclusive company in a diverse world.
You are welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously.
Please note that we don 't accept applications via e-mail and that this recruitment process will be dormant during mid July until mid August.
About the company
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Making Future
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Månadslön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-09
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
AFRY AB
Jobbnummer
5839438
