Software Developer Senior Specialist
2023-05-09
This is an opportunity to join the world's leading exchange technology company and work with innovative technologies in an international environment where our clients include high profile organizations like Hong Kong Exchange, Singapore Exchange, Australian Securities Exchange, Swiss Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange. If innovation and efficiency drive you forward this is the place for you!
We are looking for candidates with strong technical skills who have a genuine desire and drive to deliver top technology solutions to today's markets.
As a Software Developer Senior Specialist you will work in a multi-functional product engineering team with highly skilled and experienced Business Analysts, Software Engineers, and Test Engineers.
Your responsibilities will be related to software development in a DevOps oriented environment for a clearing system. Including such as
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and design new advanced functionality and maintain existing codebase in an environment handling large volumes of data and demands for high availability.
Review functional business requirements.
Be part of an agile environment and contribute to sprint planning sessions, daily stand ups and retrospectives.
Interact with your scrum team and other stakeholders to fulfill the team goals.
Improve our processes to help increasing efficiency.
Support your team and our customers in their test activities including writing unit tests and automated end-to-end regression tests related to your developed functions.
We expect you to have:
You are a multi-skilled, solution-oriented teammate with a positive can-do attitude. You can work cross-functionally and internationally in a constantly evolving environment. In our work things can change fast, so you are also flexible to changes in priorities.
At least 8 years of experience as a Java Backend Developer.
Excellent knowledge of Java and databases including SQL.
A Master of Bachelor in Computer Science, Information Systems or related field, or equivalent work experience.
Knowledge of scripting in Perl, Python, shell, or similar script languages.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Experience working in agile teams using Scrum or Kanban.
DevOps and CI/CD experience is a great plus.
It would be great if you have:
Experience with GIT, Unix, Redhat and Jira
Knowledge of Java Script and experience working with React.
Experience in the trading domain, the post-trade domain or the financial market.
Experience from work in financial back office functions, primarily within clearing.
Does this sound like you?
This is a full-time position located in Stockholm, Sweden. Please submit your application in English no later than May 23, 2023.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
