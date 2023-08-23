Software Developer R&D - Fleet Management Solutions
2023-08-23
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Welcome to our team!
Would you like to work as a software developer in a high-tech work environment with innovative technologies for the mining and infrastructure industry?
Epiroc Fleet Management Solutions software teams develop digital services for our customers in the mining industry, smart and innovative solutions on the full chain from machine to cloud. This includes connectivity solutions, system integration, cloud services and expert systems for improving our customer's processes and productivity.
Our wide range means that we need diverse kinds of people, in terms of skills, background and personality. We like diversity and think this is the key to our common success. We work together in agile teams with cutting-edge technologies. Innovation, commitment, and collaboration is our mindset.
Your mission
Right now, we are looking for full stack/front end developers to develop and maintain our digital solutions (products and services) that we provide to our customers. You will work in a creative environment in a part of the company that is expanding for the future. There is always the possibility to grow and learn new things. Within the teams you have a large responsibility and mandate to develop solutions and to find new ways of working. We dare to think new!
If you are interested in modern technologies, growing, and learning new software development techniques, you will surely enjoy working with us!
Your Profile
To be able to perform in this role, programming skills in C# and .NET are important and the following languages are meritorious: React, Python, Go and Rust. Knowledge about Kubernetes, Docker and Microservice architecture are desirable. Other skills that are meritorious are Azure, Kafka, Grafana, NATS, CI/CD and software techniques such as Test-driven development (TDD), unit testing and functional programming (styles/paradigms and languages).
To enjoy and thrive, you should be open-minded, committed, and courageous. You have an agile way of working and thinking but most importantly, you are a team player that is willing to learn and cooperate.
Since we are a global company, you must be able to communicate in English.
Location and travel
This position is in Örebro, Sweden and can be performed in a hybrid way. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contact
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 2023-09-13.
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
For questions about the role please contact the Hiring Manager: Johan Wievegg, johan.wievegg@epiroc.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-13
