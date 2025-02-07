Software Developer Mobile Networks
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-02-07
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Kävlinge
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for curious and creative software developers to join our team and help build a product that millions of people use every day for one of our most profound needs as human beings - communication.
You will play an important part in our team of brilliant software developers, implementing new features, improving performance, and building elegant solutions for our customers.
We work with radio base stations, at the core of mobile communication, enablers of emerging technologies, such as 5G and IoT. Our products are involved in anything from streaming video, listening to music while on the move, to old-school voice communication like calling grandma.
What you will do:
* Develop functionality in a complex system, enabling everyday communication for millions of people around the globe.
* You will work in an agile scrum team and collaborate closely with other developers in the team.
* The team develop new functionality in a large software system from early requirement phases to customer deliveries.
* You will work according to scrum methodology within your team and work with tasks prioritized in team's backlog.
* Work from our awesome office in Gothenburg at the river waterfront.
Who you are:
* You are a skilled developer with a passion for technology and software development.
* You are curious about new technologies and you like working in a fast-paced and agile environment.
* You know how to write readable and maintainable C++ and Java code supported by well-defined processes and guidelines.
* You care about quality, and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
* You value team success over personal success.
You have a Bachelor or Master of Science (e.g Science within Electrical Engineering, Data Communication, Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering of Distributed Systems, Engineering Physics) or equivalent formal education.
What we offer:
We offer an open atmosphere with plenty of opportunities for personal development. A culture where sharing knowledge and helping each other comes as natural as challenging existing ways of working and continuously striving to improve.
Apart from offering a unique environment working with great developers, we offer a modern work environment. When taking a break, there is free freshly brewed coffee in our in-house café and a large recreational area with a shuffleboard and a well-equipped gym. In addition, we also provide compensation for medical costs, monthly lunch benefits and plenty of money for physical activities.
We also offer a diverse multi-cultural community, where everyone is given equal opportunities to succeed.
Do you want to join a great team? Please send us your application in English already today!
Work Location:
These positions are based in Göteborg in our top modern facility at Lindholmen Science Park. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761218-43160330". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9153443