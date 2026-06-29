Software Developer Intern

SwipeJobb AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-06-29


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Role Description
This is a full-time hybrid role for a Full-stack Developer Intern at rNWIST. The Intern will be involved in back-end web development, front-end development, and software development tasks. You will work closely with the development team to deliver high-quality code and ensure the smooth functionality of the platform. This is an Unpaid hybrid role, implying that the role is located in Malmo but allows for some remote work.
Qualifications
Back-End, Web Development or Front-End Development and Full-Stack Development skills
Proficiency in React JS, Node JS, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
Experience with frameworks such as React or Node
Experience with server-side frameworks such as Node.js
Understanding of relational databases and SQL
Knowledge of version control systems like Git
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Excellent communication and time management skills
Pursuing or recently completed a degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: HR@swipejobb.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
SwipeJobb AB (org.nr 559418-2783), https://swipejobb.com
Nckargripsgatan 3 (visa karta)
211 19  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
9984141

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