Software Developer Intern
2025-10-17
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll do
Right now, we are looking for a Software Developer Intern for our Digital Steel Mill team. In this role, you will report to our Digital Domain Manager and sit within our Digital Enterprise function. The team is responsible for developing and maintaining the digital systems that power our operations.
As an intern, you'll become an integrated part of our digital development teams, working alongside experienced engineers, designers, and product owners to help build the core digital capabilities behind Stegra's next-generation Steel mill. Whether supporting internal tools for plant operators or backend services for data pipelines, you'll learn through doing and contributing real code to real systems.
This is an opportunity to grow your skills and contribute to one of the world's most ambitious digital industrial transformations. The internship runs for 9 months, with the potential for extension or full-time employment, depending on mutual interest and organizational needs. To ensure you have the best conditions for development, you'll receive ongoing support through regular check-ins with your manager and be matched with a dedicated mentor. We're welcoming three interns to join us, and hope this will be a valuable and inspiring first step in your journey within tech.
Specific to this role, your day-to-day tasks may include the following:
Collaborate with developers, designers, and product teams to build and improve digital solutions
Develop features in web frontends, backends or APIs depending on your skills and interests
Write clean, maintainable code using modern software engineering practices
Participate in code reviews, team stand-ups and sprint planning
Investigate bugs and support testing and quality improvements
Contribute to integration work with systems like MES, ERP or planning tools
Document what you build to support maintainability and knowledge sharing
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below
Ongoing or recently completed studies in Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar
You live within commuting distance of Boden.
Some experience building digital applications - through school, side projects, bootcamps or part-time work
Basic knowledge of at least one programming language (e.g. Java, Kotlin, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, C#)
Interest in backend, frontend or full-stack development
Familiarity with Git and version control workflows
Curiosity about digital transformation, automation, or industrial tech
Willingness to learn, ask questions, and work as part of a team
Bonus (but not required):
Experience with frameworks like React or Spring Boot
Exposure to REST APIs, SQL, Docker, Kubernetes or CI/CD tools
Previous internship or work in a tech team
We prioritize local candidates and will not relocate for these positions.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Boden Site
Our Boden site is located just west of Boden City, right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants-designed with safety, efficiency, and people in mind. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of living near nature, schools, and community life. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9562570