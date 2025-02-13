Software Developer in the Automotive Industry
2025-02-13
Are you passionate about cutting-edge automotive technology and eager to shape the future of vehicle software? Here is a opportunity where you'll work with innovative solutions, collaborate with top industry experts, and drive the development of next-generation automotive software.
About the role
As a key member in the team you will play a crucial role in delivering high-quality software solutions for our next-generation controllers. The unit you'll belong is a fundamental part of our new software and electronics platform, enabling essential functionalities at both the system service and customer function levels.
The team is responsible for seamlessly integrating supplier-developed hardware and basic software with in-house developed application software. Leveraging your expertise in Autosar Basic SW, you will ensure accurate software configuration and integration with the rest of the ECU. Additionally, you will contribute to the development of an automated workflow, incorporating continuous integration and testing of new software.
To achieve the best possible product, you will collaborate closely with experts across various fields, both within and outside the company.
Who we're looking for
B.Sc. or equivalent within Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics or similar area of education. An M.Sc. is extra meritorious.
Communicate well in English
1-2 years experience of Matlab Simulink
Meritorious qualifications include experience in the Diagnostics domain, embedded software testing, and automotive communication. Proficiency with Vector tools such as CANoe and CANalyzer, as well as knowledge of SystemWeaver, is highly valued. A B driver's license is also appreciated. We are looking for a self-driven team player with high ambitions, a strong sense of ownership, and a dedication to quality. A structured approach and analytical skills applied to complex engineering tasks will be key to success in this role.
About the employment
This is a long-term assignment where you will start as a consultant through Friday, with the ambition for you to transition into direct employment with the client after a certain period.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Scope: Full-time
Start date: As soon as possible
Location: Gothenburg
Recruitment contact: Stina Högström
Apply via the link below! Keep in mind that we review applications on an ongoing basis, and the advertisement may be closed before the position is filled if we proceed to the selection and interview stage.
ABOUT FRIDAY
By being a partner to both our candidates and clients, we strive to find the perfect match. We do this by truly getting to know our customers and candidates! While we ensure that skills and experience requirements align, we also focus on shared values and company culture.
Our passion is helping people find the right role, workplace, and environment within IT and technology. That's why we founded Friday-to help you land a job that gives you that Friday feeling every day!
We primarily target individuals at the start of their careers or those currently studying at university within IT and technology. We firmly believe that people reach their full potential when they genuinely look forward to going to work every morning.
"Friday - every day"-how does that sound?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
