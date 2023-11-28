Software developer in the automotive industry
About your future work
As a Software developer engineer at Conmore you will have the opportunity to work broadly with assignments within product development in the Stockholm region. The assignment will depend on the market demand as well as your profile and experience. Today we are working with well-known customers who are leaders in their segment.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in a fast-paced and diverse environment that challenges you in a positive way. You understand business value and you have the ability to analyse information and prioritise your activities accordingly. You take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration and personal engagement to initiate and accomplish tasks are key skills for your success. We want you to contribute to a good team spirit!
We believe the successful candidate has the following experiences and qualities:
Experience in product development and lifecycle of a new project
Programming, such as C, C++
Experience working in cross-functional teams
Who are we?
Conmore is a consulting company that highly prioritises its employees. We provide exciting and challenging assignments and do our utmost in every situation in order to meet your desire for a matching position. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work plan, and need for training, provide feedback, and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Besides professional activities such as training et cetera, we offer regular social activities which bring us together to have a good time and share knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize preserving our warm family feeling.
In Conmore, we also have a Women's Network called KICO
We aim to create a sense of security among our employees and to serve as a role model in the engineering industry through our women's network "Female Engineers at Conmore" (KICO). KICO is a network where we inspire, share experiences, and act as role models for each other.
KICO usually organizes around 2-3 events per year to gather all women within the company to inspire, network, and exchange experiences with each other. We have representatives at all our offices.
Link to KICO: https://conmore.se/karriar/kvinnliga-ingenjorer-kico/
If you're interested in participating, you're always welcome to the events.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't hesitate with your application, and feel free to contact us if you have questions.
Business Manager, Ferhat Can
Mail: Ferhat.can@conmore.se
Phone: +46739851272
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist, Sebastian Pousar.
Mail: Sebastian.pousar@conmore.se
Phone: +46 730569011
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
