Software Developer, full stack (Gothenburg Hybrid)
Greenbyte AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-23
ABOUT THE ROLE
Currently, we are looking to strengthen our team with a passionate and dedicated Software Developer (full stack). As an agile development team, the backbone of our daily work consists of writing code, testing, continuous integration/deployment, code reviews, and backlog refinement. Our product development is divided into cross-functional teams, each autonomously owning and maintaining an area of the product. They work together with their product manager to define and deliver features that help our customers manage their renewable portfolio in a constantly changing and growing energy market.
This position is based in our Gothenburg office, where we like to meet each other from time to time and when needed. Otherwise, we are open to and flexible when it comes to working remotely within Sweden.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
Solving problems that stakeholders of renewable energy assets are facing, together with your colleagues and your team's product manager. This means;
- Writing, maintaining, testing and deploying code (React/C#/Python)
-
Collaborating with other teams with regards to joint code bases and improving the overall development experience.
-
Supporting the continuous improvement of your team and the development process through team retrospectives and guild initiatives.
-
Developing your skills through internal and external learning events.
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
We believe you enjoy working in a purpose driven organization and that you thrive in an environment where you need to find creative solutions to challenging problems in a fast-changing context. This also means that you are effective at managing multiple tasks of varying complexities and are driven by continuous learning and growth. Specifically, we are looking for someone with the following toolbox:
- You have at least 3 years of relevant work experience
- You ideally master React and have at least some experiences with object-oriented programming languages (preferably C#) and hopefully Python as well. If you have experience in Kubernetes, AWS, that's definitely a bonus!
- You enjoy solving problems using software development and are curious about learning new ways to do so
- You care about quality and know what it means to build and maintain high-quality code
- You are looking for a workplace where you are encouraged to have fun and be yourself
- You like collaborating with amazing colleagues to figure out and build what the renewable energy industry needs
- You are intrigued by the challenges of building interactive software that relies on large amounts of data
- You want to make an impact with your work and see how your efforts make customers happier and more successful within the industry
- You are not afraid of questioning and challenging decisions when you disagree
In 2021, Power Factors, Greenbyte and 3megawatt joined forces.
We help owners of renewable energy assets, operators, and asset managers to produce more green energy - fighting climate change one MW at a time. Our software and services are created to support all aspects of a growing portfolio - from monitoring and operations to compliance, energy invoicing, and reporting - empowering our customers as they strive to make renewable energy the leading power generation source of the modern world.
We work closely together to accomplish great things. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We need fierce but humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
