Software Developer for XR
Tobii AB / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2024-03-22
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tobii AB i Danderyd
Are you a service minded Swiss knife developer looking for a new challenge within cutting edge technology, this is the place for you!
Global leader in eye tracking
We are the global leader in eye tracking, a position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Our diverse client roster includes carmakers, science labs, elite sports teams, UX design agencies, and many more. Our audience is fascinating, and our growth potential is huge!
Based at our headquarters in Stockholm, as our new Software Developer, you will be working in one of the Tobii development teams focused on XR (VR and AR) integrations. You will have a wide range of work tasks and you will use a bunch of different programming languages and environments to bring awesomeness to the entire XR industry!
Your days will be filled with:
Improving and maintaining already existing software tools and products for XR
Supporting our XR integrations with custom tools
Supporting colleagues, customers and users with questions, problem solving, bug hunting and feature request construction
To succeed in this role and at Tobii, we would love if you have:
Bachelor or master's degree in computer science or equivalent work experience
Experienced in Python and C#
Documented C++ experience
Experience using git
Strong interest and proven record in supporting other people with answering questions and improving their experience
We find it meriting if you have experience from following:
Experience with Unity game engine
Experience with Unreal Engine
Experience with VR/AR applications
Rust knowledge or interest in learning it
Interaction design
Docker and Jenkins in CI pipelines
Are you our next Tobiian?
We are looking for you who want to build tools so that can support many different stakeholders and projects at the same time. The quality of the experiences shall be top notch at the same time as our tools shall be easy to use! You are that prestigeless go-to person that can see possibilities and thrive for better quality and smarter solutions. You are that person who knows a bit about everything and has an overview of our technology and knows what needs to be done.
To be successful in this role we believe that you are as curious about technology and producing efficient, sustainable products as we are. This team is all about knowledge sharing and working together to achieve the goals, and we hope you are too!
We are curious about you!
So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please submit your CV/ resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
)
182 53 DANDERYD Jobbnummer
8562081