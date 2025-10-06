Software Developer for smart security solutions
2025-10-06
Ready to make real impact with your code? Join a hands-on team driving the evolution of an advanced software product! Immediate start in Lindhagen, Stockholm.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for an experienced and driven Software Developer to join a skilled team working on the continued development of an established product. You will play a key role in accelerating product improvements, adding new features, and ensuring high performance and stability.
This role suits you who enjoy working hands-on with complex systems in Python and Linux environments, taking ownership of your code and contributing to a product that makes a real impact in the field of smart security. You are comfortable working across the stack, from backend logic and database management to web-based interfaces, and thrive in a setting where clean, efficient code truly matters.
You are offered
• A 6-month consultancy assignment with strong possibility of extension or future employment
• A modern office at Lindhagensgatan 74, Stockholm, 100 % on site
• The opportunity to work with advanced technologies in smart security and surveillance
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Further develop and improve an existing software product at an accelerated pace
• Design and implement new features and improvements
• Work with databases and backend functionality, occasionally touching frontend
• Operate within a Linux environment and ensure system stability
• Contribute to discussions on architecture, scalability, and system design
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 4-5+ years of experience in software development
• Strong skills in Python
• Solid experience working in Linux environments
• Good knowledge of database management (e.g., SQL)
• Understanding of web development principles (front- and/or backend)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience in Full-Stack Development
• Background in security, surveillance, IoT, or embedded systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Stable
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
