Software Developer for Industrial Robot Configuration tool
W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2023-01-20
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Sundbyberg
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description and requirements
We are looking for a software developer to be part of an Agile team. The Team is responsible for developing configuration tools for industrial robot controller systems over ethernet-based fieldbuses.
You will work in a team surrounded by dedicated and driven colleagues and be a part of the entire development cycle from design and implementation to testing and delivery.
You are an optimistic team player that have great communication skills and is eager to both share knowledge and learn new things.
As the application concerns configuration of physical industrial fieldbus devices on a robot controller system, it is an advantage that you are to some extent comfortable interacting with electrical- and mechanical hardware.
Must-have Skills:
• C#
• .NET
• WPF
• Experience with software version control systems (e.g. GIT)
Good knowledge
• C/C++
• Python
• Agile software development or SAFe
Meritorious knowledge
• MVVM
• Industrial fieldbus networks
• ProfiNet
• Ethernet
• WinAppDriver/Selenium
• Writing testable code using dependency injections
• To some extent comfortable interacting with electrical- and mechanical hardware.
Relevant Information
The customer has introduced flexible working as a concept, which means that remote work can be applied part time.
It is expected to be at the customer's office in Västerås at least a two days a week. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare W.IT.G Consulting AB
(org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com Arbetsplats
weITglobal Kontakt
Monika monika.mayank@weitglobal.com Jobbnummer
7362826