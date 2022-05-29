Software developer for Imaging and Services

Verisure Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö

Make customers life safer! Develop top-notch monitoring integrations.In your day-to-day activities you will participate in design, develop, deliver, and operate highly business critical backend solutions and integrations with the aim of creating state of the art experiences. The focus is on development for integration with cameras, but also delivering backend services for the web and mobile applications.You will be placed in the Imaging and Services Area responsible for world-class video, imaging, smart home solutions and partner integrations. Here we strive to work data-driven with analytics and to monitor and analyse our systems health and improvement areas. You will be part of an experienced team of developers, testers and architects. Verisure is characterized by a very proud environment and we support you in the best way for you to be able to contribute and we are offering opportunities to grow as an individual.Examples from the tech-stack in the team:Java, Rest API, Microservices, AWS, Docker, Kubernetes, MySQL, CassandraWhat you bringYou are a team player who likes to contribute with your knowledge, as well as taking part of the team's knowledge. You are structured, like problem solving and ensure your own performance. At Verisure it is important to cooperate, so we are looking for a helpful mindset. You have the drive and curiosity to learn new technology areas.Qualifications* You have a bachelor's degree in computer science or equivalent and at least 2 years of working experience in software development* Good Java skills from backend development* It is an advantage if you have skills mentioned in our tech-stack above* Good English skills, both orally and writtenAbout VerisureVerisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile and lean, high performance and value-driven.We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire and flood - and we save lives. The Verisure Innovation Centre in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Europe.We believe that we make a difference every day. To do that, we need committed and engaged employees. Our people are accountable for delivering world-class service and they are passionate about making the world a safer and more secure place. Our teams operate with integrity and respect for one another, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. We are building a high-performance organization in an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing.Our bright and open office space is just a 5-minute walk from the Central Station, easily accessible and a great location.Varaktighet, arbetstidFULLTIME PERMANENT2022-05-29SALARYSista dag att ansöka är 2022-06-24Verisure Sverige AB6691448