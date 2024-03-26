Software Developer for Embedded Systems
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2024-03-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are looking for a Software Developer to join our team in Process Control Platform. The PCP division develops products - hardware and software - that are the fundament to the ABB Process Automation business: to monitor, control and optimize the process for all kind of industries. In Västerås, we are approximately 120 people who develop software and hardware for central parts of our System 800xA. We have an open and inclusive culture and trust within the team is the basis for our success.
You will belong to one of our agile teams responsible for developing the embedded software for our controller modules. The team works close to other development teams, together designing and developing our future products. This is an amazing opportunity for you to work together with committed employees with great professional pride, skill, and a wonderful team spirit.
We are searching for a person who is dedicated to software programming, driven by solving problems and a team-player. This position will give you the opportunity to develop your technical skills, learn new functional areas and work with a devoted team.
This position reports to R&D Department Lead.
Your responsibilities
Developing software for our new and existing generation of Distributed Control Systems, mainly in parts related to OS-level services and middleware services
Being a part of the complete chain of software development - from requirements, designs, and coding to verification
Being part of a team where you will drive your own activities as well as cooperate with others within, and outside of the team
Your background
Strong experience in C++
Basic knowledge in Azure DevOps, Git and C# is preferred
Experience and interest in the area of computer communication, network and cyber security is a merit
It's an advantage if you are experienced in working with real time embedded systems or other systems with high demands for robust performance
Knowledge of OPC/UA is an advantage
Fluency in English, and basic Swedish with ambition to learn more
More about us
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society. For more information on PA, refer to https://global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/pa-capital-markets-day-2022
Recruiting Manager Åsa Unnebäck, +4621-34 30 70, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 72 464 46 98. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/sweden/se/home
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
8569088