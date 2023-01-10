Software Developer for Core System Platform
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-01-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
This is what your new colleagues do
At Core System Platform we are building a computer-in-the-car architecture, a key for enabling innovation within areas such as Advanced Connectivity, Machine Learning, and Autonomous Drive. Our mission is to create a Vehicle Control Unit platform using new technologies like DriveOS and NVIDIA's latest chip technology in combination with more traditional car signalling technologies. We are dedicated to delivering platform functions simplifying the application development to create a safe, reliable, and secure platform solution within Volvo Cars for increased innovation and speed.
Within Core System Platform, three High Integrity teams are jointly responsible for the creation and deployment of a platform for high-ASIL components and safety-critical processes. Here, we're looking for an experienced Safety Specialist.
What you will do
As a software developer within Core System Platform: High Integrity, you will work with development and integration of High integrity Platform.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take your initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills
Mandatory requirements
• You have 3+ years of industry experience in software development and integration.
• Autosar experience is mandatory.
• You are fluent in spoken and written English
Good to have
• You have been working with Embedded Software
• You are an excellent networker and surely cross-functional with great communication skills
• You are result-oriented, with a high level of engagement and a strong enthusiasm
• You have been working successfully in an agile or lean environment
• Your "think-outside-of-the-box-attitude" is valued by your co-workers
• You have fun teaching and explaining complex correlations
Last application date is January 22nd.
#LD-NI Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "63709-41261552". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Camilla Lundgren 46728888792 Jobbnummer
7327102