Software Developer Combustion Engine Controls

We are a company with creative engineers and visionaries with great dedication to our work. For us, engineering is more than just a profession - it's a passion. The core of our organization is us, the people that represent and embody T-engineering and its values creativity, teamwork,commitment, passion and flexibility.
We are looking for reinforcement within Combustion Engine Controls for further development of the T-Engineering in-house developed Engine Management System.
The T-Engineering EMS software is completely in-house developed. Our teams cover everything from combustion control, torque control, OBD, calibration, SW platform, complex device drivers, HIL-test, engine laboratories with benches for performance and emissions, vehicle dyno and workshops. The T-Engineering SW is build in short project loops in our own SW build environment where you as developer easily can make complete SW builds for your own development.
Your main work assignments include:
- Model based function development of Combustion Engine Controls logic.
- Implementation of innovative control solutions in Matlab/Simulink.
- Test of development software in HIL environments as well as in vehicle.
- Customer / System Requirements Analysis
- Discussion of software control strategies and software interfaces with internal/external stakeholders/customers
Who are you?
You have a M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Controls, Mechatronics or similar. Good interpersonal skills are required for this role because you will interact with many parts of the T-Engineering organisation. Fluent in English both in writing and speaking is a requirement since the works includes a lot of global contacts. In your role there may be up to 4 business trips per year, 1-2 weeks at the time.
From technical aspects you have a good understanding of combustion engines different characteristics regarding air, fuel, spark, knock, emissions, A/F, dynamics and capabilities. You also have good understanding of how to convert the engine control needs to SW/models/filters/governors etc. Since we use a lot of physics based modelling/algorithm prototyping we would also like you to have experience of Matlab/Simulink, preferably for embedded controls.
Experience with INCA, test systems from DSpace, Canalyzer, or Canoe is a merit. Knowledge in functional safety (ISO 26262), system and software engineering environment and ASPICE software development base practices are also a merit.
