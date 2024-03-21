Software Developer, Collection Service
Metry AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Metry AB i Göteborg
At Metry our culture shapes who we are and how we operate: We help, we care and we share. We are a talented and ambitious team on an important mission. We work hard when we work and have serious fun when we have fun .
We are experts in data collection on a journey to scale up and reach new markets and partnerships. We are looking for motivated software developers to join us and make us even better.
What you will be doing
You will join the Collection Service team that has the responsibility and accountability for all aspects of data collection within Metry, including maintenance, support, and data fulfillment. Additionally, they are tasked with creating, enhancing, and optimizing the performance of data sources and collection processes. Ensuring a seamless and efficient data collection experience for all customers.
The Collection Service team is cross-functional team with different roles and competences that is gathered for a common purpose and goal. As a part of the Collection Service team you will be working closely with not only developers and product manager, but also Collection Experts. You will be taking part in planning, demos, retrospectives, code reviews and other team activities and rituals. The result of your work is instantly available to our customers.
• You will be working on the backbone of our products - our inhouse data collection.
• You will be participating in all parts of the software development lifecycle.
• You will be working with a product manager where you can contribute to the ideation process of the products.
• You will be part of an autonomous team with ownership and influence over your work.
• You will create and maintain data parsers for data collection
We are looking for
• A relentless sense of getting-things-done.
• A will to improve our product and software.
• Experience from web scraping with HTML, JSON, Guzzle, Selenium etc.
• Expertise in object-oriented PHP.
• Experience from working on a GNU/Linux workstation with git, containers, shell-scripts, CI/CD pipelines etc.
• Experience of development and hosting of production-grade software in AWS.
• Knowledge of RESTful APIs and how to interact with them.
• Experience from working in collaboration with a product manager and other stakeholders
• Fluent verbal and written English communication skills is a requirement.
Our offer to you
• Challenging projects and an opportunity to work with real life problems at scale.
• We budget for team building and personal development.
• Private health insurance.
• Contribution to your pension plan.
• Friskvårdsbidrag - Support for sports and gym expenses.
• Collective agreement to give you a safe employment with a professional employer.
We offer the possibility to combine office and remote work. We have a really cool office (https://www.instagram.com/metry.io/?hl=en)
7 minutes from the central station and have Fantastic Friday every Friday after lunch. Here, idea-filled, solution-oriented and excited people meet and discuss various insights and suggestions for improvement. We are an ambitious team motivated by development!
We hope that you want to be part of a tremendous growth journey, both for us as a company and for you personally, where our technology has a positive impact on the environment and a more sustainable society.
We are a dog friendly company which gives you the possibility to cuddle or play with a bunch of soft buddies between meetings or when you need a break.
We give great importance to potential and human skills (other might call it soft skills) and we always strive for a culture contribution to get the best fit. Metry believes in servant leadership and the importance of leadership.
At Metry we are committed to making sure that all people feel welcome and we encourage everyone to be their authentic selves. This is regardless of their background, gender, ethnicity, physical attributes or cultural expression.
So, whoever you are - you are welcome to Metry. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Metry AB
(org.nr 556902-4804), https://metry.io Kontakt
Clifford Carnmo clifford.carnmo@metry.io Jobbnummer
8558055