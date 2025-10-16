Software Developer, Autonomous Systems
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-10-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
As a Software Developer you will have the opportunity to apply your technical skills to a variety of system components & modules aiming to increase the performance of the team's outcome and thereby of the Autonomous Transport Solutions as a whole. Your code will be connected with a variety of other components, hence it has to be robust, and easy to debug and maintain. You will always strive towards applying modern best software practices. You will be developing system tools to tackle current problems and exploring solutions for future functions. You will be contributing to systemizing new features on a product level, testing and validating the code to ensure the system- and functional stability of our stack, and you will perform safety and risk analysis to ensure production readiness. You will have the opportunity to test the outcome in real vehicles on Scania's test track for autonomous vehicles.
We also use simulation models for testing, analysis and further development. C++ is the main coding language used in autonomous software development, but we also have both in house and external supplementary tools that are written in Python or Matlab.
Job Responsibilities
Write, debug and maintain robust C++ software to various components such as situation awareness, autonomous vehicle operational state, vehicle behavior, etc.
Advocate for best coding practices amongst the group, build tools helping engineers to write better code
Optimize hardware resources usage
Systemizing features on a product level, including safety and security
Troubleshooting, failure mode analysis, customer report diagnosis
Testing in vehicles on Scania's test track for autonomous vehicles
Who You Are
Experienced in programming C/C++ software, including modern C/C++ (C++14/17/20)
Strong software engineering skills such as designing, evaluating, testing, and maintaining software systems, IT documentation, ensuring platform compatibility
Experience or familiarity with Robotics, Machine Learning & related software concepts a plus
Proficient in developing software on a Linux host, for embedded Linux targets (cross-compilation, etc.) a plus
Passion for technology and software, hands-on attitude, eagerness to make things happen, strong desire to learn, ability to collaborate, high work ethic
MSc in Computer Science, Applied Physics, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, proof of exceptional skills in related fields with practical software engineering experience, or equivalent
Fluency in English
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with great respect for the individual, where you have many opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support, for example by providing extensive technical or leadership training programs.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-01. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Christos Koniaris, Engineering Manager, at christos.koniaris@scania.com
or +46 76 516 68 25.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9559883